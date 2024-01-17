Trump’s true believers will test democracy

It’s true that Iowa is a sparsely populated state featuring an antiquated voting system and extremely low turnout. It’s also true that the Iowa results revealed a divided Republican Party, with half of the state’s GOP voters choosing someone other than Trump. Still, Trump spent little time actively campaigning in the state, and he swept the field. His hold over his voters and party is profound, and the theatrics surrounding his Iowa win are as revealing as the vote itself.

At one point during his victory speech on Monday night, Trump looked up toward the heavens and invoked his late mother-in-law, Amalija Knavs. “She’s up there — way up there looking down on us,” he proclaimed. “She’s so proud of us.” He’s done versions of this before when invoking his parents and other family members who have also passed through the pearly gates. They’re all so happy that he’s winning.