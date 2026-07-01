Trust will seal the India-US trade deal

<p>As trade negotiations between India and the United States approach their conclusion, with both sides reportedly having resolved most substantive issues, the unresolved remainder may prove decisive. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s observation at the G-7 Summit – that the contemporary world suffers less from a shortage of resources, technology, capital, or institutions than from a deficit of trust – captures an important truth about the present moment. The challenge before India and the US is no longer one of economic complementarity. It is one of political confidence. Tariffs, technology access, strategic reliability, geopolitical sensitivities, and policy predictability have become tests of intent rather than instruments of commerce.</p>.<p>The final one per cent of the negotiations is, therefore, not simply a trade question. It is a question of TRUST: Tariff certainty, Reliability of commitments, Understanding of strategic sensitivities, Strategic alignment, and Technological collaboration, as interests can produce agreements; trust alone sustains them.</p>.<p>The first and most visible test is tariffs. Trade negotiations often create the impression that market access is a technical exercise. In reality, tariffs are political statements about how nations value one another. India has reportedly offered near-zero duty access across most tariff lines. In return, New Delhi seeks not merely entry into the US market but a stable framework insulated from legislative surprises and episodic protectionism. Concerns over Section 232 duties on steel, aluminium and copper products, solar trade remedies, procurement restrictions, and export-control regimes are not merely commercial irritants. They raise a deeper question: can openness coexist with predictability? For India, preferential access vis-à-vis competitors such as China, Vietnam, and Bangladesh is ultimately about confidence in the durability of commitments.</p>.India’s strategic autonomy on trial.<p>If tariffs measure intent, reliability measures credibility. India’s concerns extend beyond trade to uncertainty surrounding defence and technology cooperation. Delays in Tejas’s engine supplies, constrained access to frontier AI ecosystems, and recurring sanctions-related anxieties have collectively raised questions about dependability. The issue is not whether technology is transferred today. It is whether commitments survive tomorrow’s political transition.</p>.<p>The third pillar is understanding. Every strategic relationship rests on an appreciation of how the other side perceives its vulnerabilities. India expects recognition of its concerns relating to territorial integrity, strategic autonomy, and regional stability. Questions of Pakistan hyphenation, cross-border extremism, neighbourhood instability, and external involvement in domestic sensitivities are viewed through a security prism that Washington does not always fully appreciate. Likewise, India’s energy choices arise less from geopolitical preference than from the developmental imperative of ensuring affordable and reliable energy for over a billion citizens.</p>.<p>Strategic alignment constitutes the fourth pillar. The India-US relationship must be anchored in a coherent understanding of long-term objectives. Both countries share interests in strengthening Quad centrality, securing maritime commons, diversifying resilient supply chains, and shaping emerging technology governance. Yet alignment weakens when policy signals move in divergent directions. Simultaneous outreach to Beijing and Islamabad while encouraging India to balance China, ambiguities in Indo-Pacific signalling, and technology-export controls create doubts about the durability of convergence.</p>.India-US trade deal is a lifeline for Washington’s lobby, not India's workers.<p>Technology forms the final pillar. Initiatives such as the iCET/TRUST framework have expanded cooperation in semiconductors, defence innovation, advanced propulsion, cyber resilience, quantum technologies, clean energy, and space collaboration. Yet, beyond a buyer-seller relationship, India seeks co-development, co-production, source-code access, joint intellectual-property creation, talent mobility, and trusted innovation ecosystems. The future of the relationship will be shaped less by the exchange of goods than by the joint creation of knowledge.</p>.<p><strong>An enduring collaboration</strong></p>.<p>The trade deal must rest on these five pillars. For Washington, this requires greater policy consistency, fewer dissonant signals, dependable technology partnerships, and tariff arrangements that provide Indian goods and services a meaningful stake in the American market. For New Delhi, it means continuing reforms while leveraging diversification to expand strategic options.</p>.<p>India has responded to uncertainty not with confrontation but with prudence. Through calibrated statecraft and a deliberate expansion of partnerships spanning the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and other emerging corridors, it has widened its geoeconomic options and strengthened its bargaining position. As India diversifies, the question is no longer whether New Delhi needs Washington; increasingly, it is whether Washington can afford strategic inattentiveness towards one of the world’s most consequential growth poles.</p>.<p>The final one per cent of the India-US trade deal is not about tariffs. It is about trust, the indispensable bridge between India’s civilisational statecraft and America’s liberal democratic order.</p>.<p><em><strong>The writer is a professor and head [CDOE], Indian Institute of Foreign Trade, New Delhi.</strong></em></p><p><em>(Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH.)</em></p>