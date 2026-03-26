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Truth about AI171: Power games and planted theories

Since the crash, Berberi has run a stream of stories, citing unnamed “Western sources”, pushing a single line: the crash was the result of deliberate pilot action.
Last Updated : 26 March 2026, 20:33 IST
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Published 26 March 2026, 20:33 IST
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