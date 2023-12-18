Truth be told, state of malnutrition in India is not known

The challenge of anaemia is being addressed by the government by fortification of rice under the National Food Security Act (NFSA). The Food Corporation of India (FCI) has been supplying iron-fortified rice in 15 states, including Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and Uttar Pradesh. There have been reports in the media about poor acceptability of fortified rice as the iron-rich grains look and feel different. A concurrent evaluation, especially in Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand, is needed as there is a possibility of harm to patients with thalassemia and sickle cell anaemia which are prevalent in parts of these states. The Supreme Court of India is hearing a petition on this.

The answer to better nutrition and, therefore, improved indicators lies in the purchasing power of households. We now have the data from at least one large state.

The caste census report of Bihar (November 10) reveals that 34.1 per cent of households earn less than Rs 6,000 per month. Another 29.6 per cent earn between Rs 6,000 to Rs 10,000 per month. Thus, 63.7 per cent of households earn less than Rs 10,000 per month.

As of November 2021, as per the e-Shram data, 92.37 per cent of informal workers earned Rs 10,000 or below per month.

As per a CRISIL report of November, the cost of a vegetarian thali was Rs 30.3 while the same for non-vegetarian thali was Rs 61.2. Double digit inflation in wheat, rice, pulses, and several vegetables would be making nutritious food unaffordable for a large section.