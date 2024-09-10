Tuned for life

She was a class apart from her generation... In an age when girls were settling into quiet domesticity at a young age, she made a smooth transition from home to work. The credit, truth be told, goes to her father-in-law, who recognised her budding talent in music and gifted her a harmonium and shruti box. These accompanied her wherever she went. A familiar figure in AIR studios, she made a name for herself not only with her musical talent but also with her graceful demeanor and quiet, winning ways.