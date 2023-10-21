Tunnel roads for Bengaluru

I assume that the design of the tunnel system will be well integrated with the surface transport system that is quite chaotic today. This will include the cooperation of various agencies, extensive citizen consultation, not just at the city level but at the level of each ward committee. It is important to stress this since citizen experience with ‘consultations’ has been far from satisfactory so far. When a sum like Rs 50,000-crore is involved, citizens should be convinced that it is a good use of the taxes they pay. It will also help in getting citizens to put up with the huge inconvenience that they are sure to experience during the construction period.