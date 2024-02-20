Turkey travels from train to table

‘Gobble, gobble’ they cried while, seemingly in tandem, their sagging neck flesh went wobble, wobble. We, a bunch of cousins on vacation nearly 70 years ago at our grandparents’ home in Bengaluru, teased the turkeys, provoking them to rush at us as we scattered like terrified chickens. The same was true with the gaggle of geese.

Back then, we were young and foolhardy! Ducks were thankfully tame in comparison as they waddled along, and we left them alone. Additionally, the homestead housed cows, fowl, perhaps a pig, and lots more to feed their brood of 17 children and progeny, either resident or on visits there. I remember a diminutive man nicknamed ‘Cow John’ maintaining the animal welfare at Oorgaum House, supervising them and sheltering them in their respective sheds at night.