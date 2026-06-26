Turning pain into purpose

<p>When life presents intense hardship, it is natural to feel a sense of constriction. Whether one encounters the loss of a career, the dissolution of a long-standing union, or an unexpected health challenge, such setbacks often precipitate uncertainty. </p><p>In these intervals, the weight of circumstance can feel absolute, fostering a sense of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/isolation">isolation</a>. Finding a bridge between the current reality and a more stable future becomes paramount.</p>.<p>History proves that our most significant growth is forged in struggle. This is perfectly exemplified by the legendary Dashrath Manjhi, the ‘Mountain Man of India’, who became an enduring symbol of how one can patiently transmute intense pain into a dedicated mission.</p>.Unexpected acts of kindness.<p>Following the tragic loss of his wife—due to an inability to reach medical care because a mountain stood between his village and the nearest town—Manjhi was confronted with immense grief. By any objective standard, his circumstances were insurmountable. However, instead of succumbing to resentment, he chose a path of disciplined resolve.</p>.<p>Armed only with a hammer and chisel, he undertook the monumental task of carving a path through the mountain himself. For 22 years, he laboured with unwavering resolve, transforming a daunting barrier into a thoroughfare. His resolve demonstrates that resilience is not merely the endurance of suffering but the proactive channelling of that pain into a legacy of service.</p>.<p>Moving beyond individual trauma, Manjhi focused on the needs of his neighbours, finding true strength by transmuting his pain into a contribution that benefits the greater good. His life stands as a testament that our most formidable setbacks can, in reality, be the impetus for transformative action.</p>.Encountering everyday exemplars.<p>This perspective offers a roadmap for those navigating uncertainty. Redirecting focus toward a modest act of service provides a broader vantage point. Such efforts are not an attempt to diminish the gravity of personal challenges but an assertion of agency. By assisting another, we often discover the fortitude required to navigate our own burdens. </p>.<p>By embracing our challenges with courage and dedication, we gradually transform our deepest wounds into powerful sources of inspiration. This ensures that the path we carve through our challenges eventually illuminates the way for others.</p><p><em>(Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH.)</em></p>