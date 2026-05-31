Turning to the divine in difficult times

<p>Life has a way of confronting us with challenges when we least expect them. Some are minor setbacks; others arrive with such force that they leave us shaken and struggling to find our bearings. </p><p>These shocks come in all shapes and sizes – a sudden geopolitical disturbance; a natural calamity and the resultant damage to homes and livelihoods; the unexpected passing of a loved one; or a life-altering diagnosis that leaves one shell-shocked. We bemoan our fate and are often clueless as to how to handle the situation.</p><p>Recently, I was listening to a snippet of a talk by the eloquent Devaki Ma of the Yogi Ram Surat Kumar Ashram.</p><p>She said that whatever befalls us, we should lay it at the feet of the Divine. Once we do that, the burden lightens and strength is somehow summoned to deal with the situation. We are urged to remember that trials, along with the attendant frustration and setbacks, are all part of the Divine plan to test us, challenge us, and, in the end, transform us.</p>.Quote of the day by Henry David Thoreau : “The price of anything is the amount of life you exchange for it.”\n.<p>If life were one smooth ride, how would we grow and evolve?</p><p>Accepting the hurdles we encounter joyfully and with equanimity will certainly lead to clarity and resolution. We can ask for direction at such times to be guided to the right people or the right solutions so that we can surmount these obstacles.</p><p>Let us assume that a person is afflicted with some unusual health condition. If, through persistent efforts, he/she is able to identify that one expert who has successfully treated other such patients, imagine the joy, gratitude and healing that will follow.</p><p>We could also beseech the Supreme for patience to tide us over during the crisis.</p><p>Solutions do not always materialise quickly. So, while the wait may seem interminable, faith, scriptures and spirituality can be of invaluable support in helping one cope.</p><p>Lord Krishna says that our moods, habits, and reactions are influenced by forces beyond us, keeping us perpetually caught in cycles of highs and lows.</p><p>The way out is unalloyed devotion and staying connected to Him, no matter what. When there is such a bond, rising above the tumult becomes easier.</p><p>Here is what contemporary role model Sundar Pichai, CEO of Alphabet Inc and Google, said: “A person who is happy is not because everything is right in his life. He is happy because his attitude towards everything in his life is right.”</p>