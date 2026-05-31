Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion
Turning to the divine in difficult times

Turning to the divine in difficult times

We are urged to remember that trials, along with the attendant frustration and setbacks, are all part of the Divine plan to test us, challenge us, and, in the end, transform us.
Sudha Umashanker
Last Updated : 21 June 2026, 19:19 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
OpinionOasis

Follow us on :

Follow Us