Two Indias

New enterprises came up more in the South, near the highways, as they had greater access to finance. The districts in shining India along or near the GQ highway benefitted from higher levels of financial development and the GQ. The benefit of GQ was not in the North, as it did not have a well-developed financial sector. Physical infrastructure investments promote economic growth when enterprises can access capital and the financial sector is developed along with the physical infrastructure. The disconnect between the financial sector and physical infrastrcuture investments was a key reason for further widening spatial disparities in income and poverty indicators between North and South India.