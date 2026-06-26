Ubiquitous red letter boxes

<p>During my recent visit to the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/uk">United Kingdom</a>, what struck me on the very first day was the presence of letterboxes on street corners. </p>.<p>I stood by to take a closer look at one of them near my lodgings and realised that it was a functioning one with a neat coat of paint and clearance timings distinctly written on it. It had a regal appearance with an ornate top when compared with India's bowler-hat-top post boxes.</p>.<p>Pre-internet, they were the foot soldiers who kept the wheels of communication, both official and personal, running. They were the broadbands of that era. From the central business districts of metro cities to the far-flung hinterlands, they stood steadfastly braving harsh summers and winters.</p>.<p>Royal Mail has a 500-year-old history dating back to King Henry VIII, and in India it is a legacy of the British Raj, established in 1854. However, Royal Mail recently got privatised and is currently owned by a Czech billionaire, Daniel Křetínský. </p>.Travel Letter Box - postal department's initative.<p>The coming of the internet and mobile phones pushed them to the margins, and in India these letter boxes soon started gathering rust and disappeared unceremoniously.</p>.<p>Hence, it was quite a surprise for me to see a functioning letter box in the UK.</p>.<p>During my subsequent days of stay in the UK, I came across the gleaming red 'Royal Mail' vans, many of them electric, in various parts of London and other towns I visited. All this gave me the impression that despite the internet and mobile phone, the good old 'snail mail' was still not a 'has-been' in the UK, and it whetted my curiosity.</p>.<p>Later on, I also noticed that all houses invariably had a letter box plate on the front door to receive letters. I also saw a pile of letters lying on tables near the house entrances -- mainly official communications from the NHS and power supply companies.</p>.<p>During my conversations with my hosts, I learned that much of the official correspondence continues to happen through letters.</p>.<p>So, I surmised that it is the official correspondence that was keeping the Royal Mail afloat. </p>.<p>But a surprise awaited me at a Tesco outlet near my lodging. There was a section for greeting cards, which almost reminded me of 1980s and 1990s India, when such a display of greeting cards was the norm at all book shops and fancy stores.</p>.<p>The cards ranged from festival greetings for Christmas and Easter to personal ones like birthday, wedding or even job promotion ones.</p>.<p>Though the sale of cards may not be anywhere close to the pre-internet and mobile phone days, it was encouraging to know that there still exists a market for such cards and people value sending and receiving cards with handwritten messages scrawled in them, something totally forgotten in India.</p><p><em>(Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH.)</em></p>