UCF rollout meets a grim fiscal reality

<p>On April 15, 2026, Manohar Lal Khattar, Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs, launched the operational guidelines for the Urban Challenge Fund (UCF), which proposes central assistance of Rs 1,00,000 crore for five years from 2026-27 to 2030-31, extendable by three years. Of the total amount, Rs 90,000 crore is earmarked for projects, Rs 5,000 crore for project preparation and capacity-building, and Rs 5,000 crore for the Credit Repayment Guarantee Sub-Scheme (CRGSS). </p><p>The centre will finance up to 25% of the cost of bankable projects, provided at least 50% of the cost is funded from bonds, bank loans, and PPPs. State governments are expected to provide the remaining 25%. The Minister said the UCF was “designed as a catalytic instrument to mobilise nearly four times the investment through market-based financing, making cities financially robust and investment-ready”.</p>.<p>This is indeed a paradigm shift in infrastructure financing, which requires limited public funds to be leveraged to raise an equal amount from market borrowings. It is also a big step towards substantially increasing funding for urban development. Significantly, the dedicated funds for project preparation and capacity-building will help tier 2 and tier 3 cities to design bankable projects and access the UCF.</p>.UCF donates Rs 5 lakh to PM-Cares Fund.<p>The UCF will fund projects in three critical urban development verticals: Cities as growth hubs, Creative redevelopment of cities, and Water and sanitation. A wide spectrum of projects within these areas is eligible for funding, ranging from digital governance to infrastructure development to flooding and riverfront development. </p><p>In addition, certain projects are identified for large cities with a population of more than two million, such as the development of convention centres, recreation spaces, state-of-the-art public libraries, and sports infrastructure. This gives cities of all sizes ample choice to tailor projects as per their most pertinent needs.</p>.<p>Keeping all these well-intentioned points in mind, it is also pertinent to ask how many cities in the country, particularly smaller cities, would be able to benefit from this market-based financing intervention? The quick answer is: very few. The key challenge most cities will face in accessing central financing under the UCF is the current state of limited municipal finance that will not allow Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) to service bonds and loans through their own revenues.</p>.<p>Both the 15th and 16th Finance Commission reports indicate that municipal revenue in India has remained stagnant at around 1% of GDP from 2007-08 to 2023-24. Therefore, despite a favourable policy environment for raising market funds since 1991, only 26 cities have issued 46 municipal bonds totalling Rs 5,301.64 crore. Many of these cities are metropolises like Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Chennai, and Hyderabad. Only since 2025, four smaller cities with less than a million population have ventured into the bond market, namely: Bhavnagar, Gandhinagar, Tiruchirappalli, and Tirupati. </p>.<p>Moreover, in many cities, property tax – the main source of municipal finance – accounts for 15-40% of municipal Own Source Revenue (OSR). This is just about adequate for meeting the running expenditure of the ULBs and providing basic services like waste management, street lighting, road repairs, and maintenance of public parks. An increase in the property tax coverage and collection efficiency is often recommended and desirable for improving municipal revenues. However, it will be far from adequate to meet the additional burden of debt service on market borrowings. Hence, the ULBs have to diversify into more innovative sources of funding to enhance their revenues substantially.</p>.<p><strong>Enhancing municipal revenues</strong></p>.<p>First, large corporate entities and businesses make huge profits due to their locational advantage in cities, but they contribute very little to ULBs beyond a one-time business registration or licence fee and yearly property tax. Levying an annual business tax on large enterprises is justifiable, as several global cities do.</p>.<p>Second, state governments collect huge sums from property sales via stamp duty and registration fees. For example, in 2024-25, Maharashtra’s revenue under this head was Rs 58,266 crore, followed by Rs 19,249 crore in Karnataka, and Rs 14,706 crore in Gujarat. Since the bulk of property transactions occur in urban areas, it is reasonable to suggest that a part of these proceeds be passed on to the ULBs. Even if a modest 20-30% share is mandated to be given to the ULBs, it will translate into a significant municipal revenue enhancement across cities.</p>.<p>Third, land – the most lucrative urban local asset – has been taken out of ULB control and handed over to urban development authorities and improvement trusts. These parastatals have massive surplus funds from land sales, while many ULBs are just managing to meet their basic expenditures. For instance, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) recorded a revenue surplus of Rs 1,371 crore in the financial year 2024-25. </p><p><br>Recognising that the ULBs are deprived of land as a major source of municipal revenue, the 13th Finance Commission had recommended that development authorities transfer a part of their profits to the ULBs in their respective areas. Implementing this long-overdue directive urgently can substantially increase the funds available to many ULBs.</p>.<p>Finally, municipal revenue enhancement is a lengthy process, which requires putting in place the required regulatory changes as well as increasing the operational efficiency of the ULBs. While state governments and the ULBs will be making concerted efforts to make progress in this regard, at least a few financially better-off cities are expected to come forward with viable project proposals to claim their funding under the UCF.</p>.<p><em>(The writer is a senior fellow at the Centre for Policy Research, New Delhi)</em></p><p><em>Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH.</em></p>