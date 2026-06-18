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UCF rollout meets a grim fiscal reality

UCF rollout meets a grim fiscal reality

Without financial autonomy, India’s cities will struggle to unlock the capital promised under the Urban Challenge Fund
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Last Updated : 18 June 2026, 20:25 IST
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