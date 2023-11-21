UGC’s flexible curriculum is a positive development

News reports suggest that the ‘PG framework will be in sync with National Credit Framework (NCrF) for the creditisation of all learning and assignment, accumulation, storage, transfer and redemption of credits, subject to assessments’.

Besides, the new curriculum would encourage students to move from a physical presence in the classroom to an online mode, if need be. Also, the possibility of hybridising the course will come to the fore wherein those with constraints of opting for employment or for health or other personal issues could combine the online/virtual mode with an offline/physically present option.