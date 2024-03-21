UK meddles with a $10 billion export winner

Why does this matter? If clubs exceed their means and have no alternative source of finance, then they will go under. That’s business: to the victor the spoils. This is the paradox of football as an industry. Clubs aren’t merely companies or economic units, even though they may add to gross domestic product and be listed on the stock market. They are community assets, almost quasi-religious institutions in the eyes of some. “Some people believe football is a matter of life and death,” the former Liverpool FC manager Bill Shankly famously said. “I am very disappointed with that attitude. I can assure you it is much, much more important than that.”

That means bankruptcy — a fate suffered by lower-league clubs Bury and Macclesfield Town in recent years — is an unacceptable outcome. Supporting a football club is a lifelong commitment. Fans won’t simply switch to another team, the way customers may move from one company to another in a typical industry. This also makes them vulnerable to mistreatment by clubs and owners. The government acknowledged the special status of the football business in its 2022 response to the review:

“The free market will not rectify the problems - Much of the value of clubs to their fans and communities is not properly captured in the market. These non-market externalities mean actors within the market, such as club owners, do not fully account for the potential social and cultural costs and benefits of their actions. Quite simply, they do not have the incentives to behave in a way that delivers socially optimal outcomes.”

All this argues for a stronger fan presence in football governance. The trouble, from a business perspective, is that the interests of supporters and investors may be diametrically opposed. Many English fans gaze longingly at Germany’s Bundesliga, where supporters are guaranteed control through a so-called 50+1 rule. One result is that ticket prices have been held down and average attendances are the highest in the world. But Bundesliga revenue is barely half of the Premier League’s, having been more than two-thirds as much in 2012-13. Last month, Germany’s football league canceled a potential $1.1 billion media rights deal with private equity firm CVC Capital Partners after fan protests that interrupted matches.

The government says the new regulator won’t be “overly interventionist.” That should offer some reassurance. The UK has made a habit of unforced errors and own goals in its economic management recently. Keeping both investors and fans happy, and the Premier League bandwagon rolling, may require some skillful defense.