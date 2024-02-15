Uncle Sam wants you but he needs a Norwegian sales pitch

One approach to stem the crisis would be to loosen the entry requirements so recruiters could approach a greater number of young men and women. But this is controversial for obvious reasons. The Navy recently decided to permit recruits without either a high school diploma or a GED to enlist. The other services are considering a similar approach. This has not happened in the Navy for well over 20 years, and it brings real risk to the quality of the service: Recruits with lower educational credentials fail out of boot camp at close to 12 per cent, about double the rate of those with diplomas.

Next, good advertising helps. I remember the 1980s, when Top Gun came out and recruiting boomed. The Sept. 11 terrorist attacks and the nation’s patriotic mood also spurred interest. But today’s generations are less likely to join the military to begin with, and the advertising campaigns have not been inspiring. One former mariner tells me he recently asked his son and his friends why they weren’t thinking of the military, and part of the answer was “the commercials suck.” This has to improve, perhaps with additional focus on technology skills like AI and cybersecurity, which are part of everyone’s job in today’s military.

One intriguing possibility European nations are looking at includes raising the profile and prestige of serving the nation. In Norway, for example, while military service is technically compulsory, actually entering the armed forces is a highly competitive process, with fewer than 10,000 taken in annually from a base population of around five million. The Norwegians use a combination of financial incentives and a powerful patriotic narrative (along the lines of the old US Marine slogan, “The Few, The Proud”) that only the best are allowed into uniform. Germany, Latvia and Sweden are considering similar systems.

Another path to consider is partnering with the private sector more effectively. Encouraging major US firms to think strongly about hiring veterans and having high-visibility programs to do so can have a powerful effect on recruiting. Many companies do this well, including those listed on Newsweek magazine’s annual survey of the top workplaces for veterans. The vast majority of these firms, by the way, are not defense contractors. More companies could be encouraged through tax incentives that reward engagement of veterans.

Finally, the services need to put their very best leaders in the field as recruiters. From the noncommissioned officers in the recruiting stations and online kiosks to the generals and admirals leading the recruiting effort, this is a time to put the top talent out front. Convincing others to serve the nation is more challenging today than at any point in recent memory, and the services need to persuade young people that military life is not just service, but a fulfilling and rewarding career.

Stavridis is also vice chairman of global affairs at the Carlyle Group. He is on the boards of Fortinet, NFP, Ankura Consulting Group and Neuberger Berman, and has advised Shield Capital, a firm that invests in the cybersecurity sector.