<p class="bodytext">‘Yes’ is affirmative action. It is embracing positivity, opening yourself to endless possibilities, living life more meaningfully and forging stronger relationships. When we say ‘yes’ we are more confident, full of conviction and faith in our values and beliefs .Often in life we are faced with the dilemma of saying ‘yes’ to a proposition we are totally unsure of. Saying ‘yes’ would mean putting yourself out to extend a helping hand to fellow human beings, empathise with their situation and share the pain and travail they are going through. It would mean stepping out of your comfort zone, making commitments and taking on obligations , that may call for an amount of sacrifice and even the risk of failure.</p>.<p class="bodytext">But if your intuitive capacity is right and yes springs from compassion and conviction yes is right. . A chance encounter can turn into a rewarding connection, a chance gesture of goodwill can give you great dividends of joy and fulfilment, if we don’t stint on your good impulses. Some of the most memorable moments of life flow from connection. Great minds have given rise to great literature, great art, path breaking discoveries and humanitarian service which would never have been possible but for saying ‘yes’ weighing the pros and cons of a toss-up between passion and run of the mill livelihood . </p>.<p class="bodytext">Saying ‘yes’ when all others are looking away is not a choice but a moral imperative , a realisation of being fully human, overcoming our fear of failure and limiting beliefs. The Bhagavad Gita says it is our duty to stand for the right and protect the vulnerable, dharma that aligns with cosmic order. Yato dharmastato jayah (Where there is dharma there is victory). </p>.<p class="bodytext">The power of yes is a transformative, faith driven response to God’s calling, moving us from hesitation to obedience and unlocking purpose and blessing. It is to overcome fear and inadequacy as when someone jumps into a river to rescue a drowning child on the impulse of a moment without forethought. We do not recognise our capabilities until they are proved beyond doubt, without our even knowing. The Persian poet Hafiz says, I wish I could show you /when you are lonely and in darkness/the astonishing light /of your own being! </p>.<p class="bodytext">Saying ‘yes’ is not a given when we feel manipulated or coerced, the purpose should recommend itself to your conscience before you champion the cause wholeheartedly. </p>