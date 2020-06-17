Understanding what happened on the India-China border

Scores of Indian and Chinese soldiers have died on the disputed India-China border. Such deaths are being seen after 1975, that is after a gap of 45 years. Most Indians are asking the questions – How did this happen? What went wrong? This article is an attempt to answer such queries.

Since early May 2020, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) has sent hundreds of troops into eastern Ladakh to try and ensure actual control over ground positions which China believes is on its own side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC). India does not agree with this Chinese perception of the LAC. In point of fact, many agreements between India and China since 1993 have aimed at ensuring certain tenets and standard operating procedures that would ensure that peace and tranquility are maintained despite such differences about the line separating Indian and Chinese troops.

Both countries had agreed that they would bilaterally clarify and confirm the LAC. This process broke down after maps of the Western Sector of the India -China boundary were exchanged, with China losing interest in such demarcation. This summer when Chinese troops attempted to move their ground positions to coincide with their perception of the LAC, Indian troops blocked them and the stand-off occurred. Remember, what the Chinese were attempting to do, was to unilaterally decide where the LAC lay.

There are detailed drills and standard operating procedures spelt out in the many agreements between India and China on how to de-escalate such situations. Chinese troops ignored all these procedures and by doing so violated every tenet of every agreement signed between the two nations on maintaining peace and tranquility in the India-China border areas.

When soldiers of two Armies anywhere in the world get into a close proximity situation, the probability of it going out of control is quite high. Especially when the number of troops is quite large, as China did this time around. This is exactly what happened on the night of June 15, 2020 in the Galwan River Valley. Even though not a single shot was fired, troops of the two sides used boulders, iron rods, batons with projectiles to hammer each other. At the time of writing, 20 Indian soldiers and scores of Chinese troops have died. This is the first time in almost four decades that the PLA is taking casualties with another country.

The need of the hour is for saner and wiser counsel to prevail. Calm, rational action is necessary from both sides. Hotheads calling for revenge need to be steered clear from. The military situation needs to be de-escalated so that negotiations and discussions about the fundamental issues can be held.

The situation is serious, there is little doubt about that. Where does India go from here in its China policy? This is an inflection point in India-China relations. First, as a country and a society, India needs to make a serious re-appraisal of its policy towards China. Such a process should be based on our values of transparency, inclusivity, taking all along. Let this be a discussion across party lines. Second, it must be a time bound discussion. It cannot go on for years and meander along. Third, India’s policy towards China must be re-calibrated based on the review. It cannot be business as in the past. Redrawing India’s China policy must be a national endeavor. It must be given due importance and impetus.

(Gautam Bambawale is a former Indian Ambassador to Bhutan, Pakistan and China. Currently, he is Distinguished Professor, Symbiosis International University)

Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author’s own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH.