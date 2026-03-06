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Undoing a hard-won right

Undoing a hard-won right

The Transgender Act has been in existence for more than six years. It has not caused serious grievances regarding the process of determining the transgender status.
Anand Grover
Last Updated : 30 March 2026, 20:03 IST
Last Updated : 30 March 2026, 20:03 IST
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