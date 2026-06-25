Unexpected acts of kindness

<p>There are moments in life when the ground disappears beneath your feet. Quite literally. </p>.<p>Circumstances were such that we had to sell our home and move into a hotel with no line of sight as to what we will be doing next or where our next home would be. </p><p>Suddenly the familiar rhythms of life were gone. Suitcases lined the room. Important papers sat in folders. An entire way of life was stuffed in boxes and plastic bags and the same unanswered question loomed in the quiet turmoil. What do we do next?</p>.<p>In a moment such as this, advice was abundant. Many people expressed concern, offered sympathy, encouragement, and promised to help if we needed anything. But hardship has a way of revealing a deeper truth. When life becomes uncertain, it is often not the expected people who carry us through. It is the unexpected ones. </p><p>The former colleague who sends a list of housing leads and job listings; the neighbour who drops off a meal without asking questions; and a former supervisor who actively circulates your profile and pitches your credentials.</p>.A moral compass to steer the AI age.<p>There is something profoundly moving about practical compassion. About people seeing the hurt and insecurities you’re trying to hide. It helps without performance. Genuine action instead of distant commentary.</p><p> There is no magic formula that erases hardship overnight, but such people give back something that was at the brink of disappearing: the belief that tomorrow could be different. </p>.<p>In a world that is getting increasingly unpredictable and volatile, displacement finds people easily. And when a family is displaced, frightened, and unsure of the future, they will not remember every comforting word or text. </p><p>They remember who helped load the car. Struggle has a strange way of illuminating character. It exposes the difference between just saying you understand someone’s situation and truly caring and entering it with them.</p><p> And later, when stability returns and life finds its footing again, the memory that remains is often not the hardship itself. It is the unexpected kindness of those who stepped forward when there was no obvious reward for doing so.</p>.<p>In the darkest transitions of life, hope often arrives disguised as ordinary people doing extraordinary things.</p><p><em>(Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH.)</em></p>