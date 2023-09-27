Unhealthy amendments

For example, the Japanese drug company Otsuka holds six different patents for Delamanid, a WHO-approved treatment for drug-resistant tuberculosis, in India. It was observed by the patients’ group that this drug had not been used since February 2016, as per the company’s own submission. This itself could have been used as a valid excuse to grant compulsory licencing, which intimidated the drug company. Timely disclosure of the workings of patents can be a useful tool in making medicines affordable and available. As per the recent amendment, the companies will have more time (of three years) to file the workings of their patents. The amendment will lead to missing critical information that would help in opposition.