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Uniform Civil Code | States break Article 44 silence

Uniform Civil Code | States break Article 44 silence

A UCC framework won’t fix everything overnight, and the first draft will have flaws. But it creates a legal floor where none exists
Ashok R Patil
Last Updated : 07 May 2026, 06:25 IST
Last Updated : 07 May 2026, 06:25 IST
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