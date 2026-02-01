Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
×
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion
Union Budget puts sustainability at the core of India’s growth strategy

Union Budget puts sustainability at the core of India’s growth strategy

Budget balances renewable expansion with transitional technologies to protect industry and jobs
Arunabha Saha
Last Updated : 01 February 2026, 11:16 IST
Last Updated : 01 February 2026, 11:16 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
India NewsNirmala SitharamanOpinionunion budget 2026

Follow us on :

Follow Us