Unique to Ladakh: Pregnancy tourism

Ladakh stands out as an irresistible destination, attracting travellers with its allure and drawing in over half a million visitors annually.
Its reputation is built on rich traditions, a vibrant culture, and awe-inspiring landscapes that capture the hearts of enthusiasts.
The region’s enchanting features include serene lakes, expansive cold deserts, ancient Buddhist monasteries, and unparalleled stargazing opportunities. Amid all these, Ladakh has also carved a niche for itself in the realm of a distinctive and noteworthy phenomenon: pregnancy tourism.
In a departure from the conventional reasons for exploring the region, women from diverse countries are increasingly choosing to visit Ladakh with a specific objective: to conceive with Ladakhi men. This unique facet of Ladakh’s appeal adds a layer of intrigue to the region, making it a destination that transcends the boundaries of conventional tourism.
Nestled along the banks of the Indus River in the lofty mountains of Ladakh, in close proximity to the Line of Control (LoC) in Kashmir, lies a cluster of small Himalayan villages. These villages, perched amidst the stunning landscape, serve as the abode of the Brokpa tribe, a community regarded by some as the last vestiges of a purportedly pure Aryan race. The historical portrayal of Aryans as the ‘Master Race,’ characterised by their towering stature, blue-eyed blondes, and perceived superiority in intelligence and values, lends an intriguing dimension to the Brokpas’ identity.
The roots of the Brokpas can be traced back to the Dardic origins of northern Pakistan’s Gilgit Baltistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, as well as Jammu and Kashmir and eastern Afghanistan. The very name “Brokpa” finds its origins in the Sanskrit term Daradas, signifying people residing on the hillside. Communicating through a distinct dialect known as Dard-Shina, referred to locally as Brokskat, the Brokpas emerge as a distinct entity, setting themselves apart ethnically, physically, culturally, and religiously from the broader Ladakhi population.
Unlike the majority of Ladakhis, the Brokpas do not exhibit the typical Tibeto-Mongolian features, nor do they showcase the Balti traits found in villages like Turtuk. Instead, they proudly showcase Indo-Aryan characteristics, marked by long hair, a fair complexion, high cheekbones, and light-coloured eyes. A remarkable feature is the stature of both men and women, exceeding the established benchmarks among the Tibetan population.
Enriching the narrative is a legendary account dating back to the 7th century, suggesting that when Alexander the Great departed the Indus Valley, a significant number of his soldiers chose to remain. The Brokpas, according to their oral tradition, claim to be the descendants of Alexander’s lost army, asserting their unique standing as the last pure-blood Aryans or the remnants of the so-called master race. This historical tapestry weaves together the geographical, cultural, and legendary elements that define the Brokpa community, creating a captivating narrative of a people who, against the backdrop of Ladakh’s breathtaking landscapes, preserve a distinct identity rooted in ancient history and mythology.
The Brokpa region, renowned as the Aryan Valley, unfolds in the Batalik sector of Ladakh, embracing four principal villages—Dah, Hano, Darchik, and Garkon. Within this expanse, a resilient community of 1800 Brokpas has meticulously preserved their way of life and genetic uniqueness, guided by strict social norms and regulations. Initially shrouded in seclusion, the gradual opening of two villages paved the way for increased accessibility, and in 2010, the regional government extended this accessibility to all four Brokpa villages, driven by a strategic initiative to stimulate tourism. This shift has not only transformed the dynamics of the Brokpa communities but has also triggered a surge in interest from diverse quarters.
The once-isolated villages are now becoming magnets for curious visitors, ranging from backpackers and scholars eager to explore the enigmatic culture and history of the Brokpas to a rather unconventional category—women drawn by the prospect of tapping into the purportedly pure genetic pool of the community. The influx of visitors has brought forth a unique blend of cultural exchange and inquiry, fostering a dynamic interplay between the traditional Brokpa way of life and the external influences brought in by the diverse array of visitors.
Is the Brokpa Community really a descendant of Aryans?
A documentary titled The Aryan Saga (2006) recounts the tale of German women visiting Brokpa villages to bear children with Brokpa men, drawn by the belief that this community has preserved the pure Aryan gene.
Despite their claim to be pure Aryans based on physical appearance, oral narratives, folklore, and myths, there is no concrete evidence to authenticate the Brokpas’ assertion. No DNA or genetic testing has been conducted to validate their claims, yet they persist in safeguarding their perceived genetic history.
