Unique to Ladakh: Pregnancy tourism

Ladakh stands out as an irresistible destination, attracting travellers with its allure and drawing in over half a million visitors annually.

Its reputation is built on rich traditions, a vibrant culture, and awe-inspiring landscapes that capture the hearts of enthusiasts.

The region’s enchanting features include serene lakes, expansive cold deserts, ancient Buddhist monasteries, and unparalleled stargazing opportunities. Amid all these, Ladakh has also carved a niche for itself in the realm of a distinctive and noteworthy phenomenon: pregnancy tourism.