<p>India’s mandatory Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) policy channels up to Rs 30,000 crore annually into social causes – a sum that could nearly bridge the Rs 38,145 crore annual investment gap the World Bank identifies as necessary to meet South Asia’s nutrition targets. Yet, as the 2030 Sustainable Development Goal deadline nears, this vast pool of capital remains a missed opportunity. Despite its scale, CSR has fallen short of being a strategic driver for nutrition security, trapped by a compliance-heavy approach rather than a long-term vision.</p>.<p>Nutrition security goes beyond the simple availability of food; it means reliable access to diverse, nutrient-rich diets that can withstand economic, social, and environmental pressures. Climate-related shocks – heat, droughts, and floods – can undo years of progress in one season. Unlike building physical infrastructure such as schools or Anganwadi centres, improving nutrition requires sustained investments that change behaviours and strengthen local food systems.</p>.<p>CSR has the potential to support this long-term effort, but it remains underused as a strategic tool. Current frameworks often treat CSR as a mandatory exercise rather than a strategic investment. Due to this, India fails to fully use the private sector strengths in management, technology, and logistics. Also, companies are not fully encouraged to align their core R&D, supply chains, and marketing strategies with national nutrition goals, even though these areas represent the true levers of social change.</p>.<p>These policy gaps translate into flawed execution. CSR reporting often prioritises easily verifiable outputs, such as “number of beneficiaries reached”, over long-term outcomes like a sustained reduction in stunting or anemia. Annual reporting cycles discourage the multi-year interventions nutrition requires. This leads to fragmented spending on one-off activities like health camps, rather than comprehensive, climate-resilient programmes. This fragmentation is exacerbated by a geographic skew, where investment is concentrated in developed states like Maharashtra and Gujarat, bypassing high-burden regions like Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.</p>.<p>To unlock the full potential of CSR, we must shift from fragmented initiatives to a more strategic, collaborative model. The priority is to establish robust accountability frameworks where the government, in partnership with sector experts, provides clear guidelines. While the 2021 CSR amendments introduced impact assessments for large projects, they often remain focused on administrative compliance. By mandating reporting on measurable metrics, such as specific reductions in anemia or increases in exclusive breastfeeding, the State can publicly recognise impact over simple expenditure.</p>.<p>Publishing a list of high-priority geographies, like aspirational districts, could help redirect private investment to areas with the greatest need. Efficiency hinges on enabling multi-year budgeting and formalising partnerships through binding frameworks. Nutrition security requires sustained investment in human capital: workforce capacity, behaviour change communication, and climate-smart farming. These efforts demand funding cycles that transcend the limitations of annual reporting.</p>.<p>A powerful proof of concept for this approach is the model used to establish the Tata Institute for Genetics and Society (TIGS). Although funded through philanthropy, TIGS demonstrates the transformative potential of moving beyond short-termism to create a lasting institutional platform where interdisciplinary expertise can tackle society’s most complex challenges.</p>.<p>Beyond beneficiary counts</p>.<p>Finally, we must foster a culture of shared responsibility that integrates core business operations with public health goals. This requires a shift from stand-alone projects to collaborative consortia where technology firms, agri-businesses, and pharmaceutical companies can pool expertise to support a State-led agenda.</p>.<p>In this model, the government acts as the primary architect, setting priorities and standards for the public good, while leveraging corporate efficiency to achieve them. Imagine a district-wide initiative where local nutritious food production is synchronised with sustainable supply chains and shared monitoring frameworks under district administration oversight. This approach would not only amplify impact and reduce overhead but also ensure that corporate research, supply chains, and marketing are held accountable to national nutrition goals.</p>.<p>These areas represent the true levers of social change, turning corporate expertise into a force multiplier for government systems rather than a substitute for them. India’s CSR law was a pioneering step, but its potential remains locked behind a compliance-heavy mindset. To unlock this, we must shift towards strategic, outcome-focused investments that treat corporate capital as a catalyst for sustainable development.</p>.<p>By forging true partnerships between the government and the private sector, we can move beyond simply counting beneficiaries to realising the promise of a Kuposhan Mukt Bharat. This is no longer just a matter of social responsibility; it is an urgent investment in the country’s future.</p>.<p>(Soumya is the Chairperson of M S Swaminathan Research Foundation [MSSRF]; Drishti is Principal Scientist, Health and Nutrition Policy, at MSSRF)</p>.<p>Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH.</p>