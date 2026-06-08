Unlocking the mango economy

<p>Americans track flights, pause meetings, and wait in online queues for Indian mangoes. Not for smartphones. Not for luxury watches. For fruit.</p>.<p>Every summer, shipments arriving in the United States sell out within minutes. Both the Wall Street Journal and the Financial Times have documented how consumers coordinate pickups and rush online orders for premium Indian varieties. Ironically, many of the most devoted fans today are not Indians at all – they are Americans. The obsession may appear excessive until one experiences the difference.</p>.<p>In some ways, Indian mangoes are where turmeric was a decade ago. Once viewed as a traditional Indian product, turmeric evolved into a global wellness phenomenon. Mangoes are undergoing a similar transition – from seasonal fruit to premium agricultural product valued internationally for qualities that extend far beyond sweetness.</p>.<p>From Alphonso in Maharashtra and Sindhura from Karnataka to Banganapalli and Chinna Rasalu from Andhra Pradesh or Langra from North India, Indian mangoes are not merely fruits. They are products of highly evolved tropical ecosystems shaped by monsoon variability, mineral-rich soils, pollinator diversity, and centuries of phytochemical adaptation. Modern agriculture can scale sweetness with remarkable efficiency. Replicating this complexity is far harder. Nature still operates through non-linear relationships that industrial systems struggle to reproduce synthetically.</p>.Bengaluru's early aam affair.<p>This is where Indian mangoes fundamentally differ from commercially produced varieties in American supermarkets, which are cultivated for durability, visual uniformity, and extended shelf life. The result is consistency, but not complexity. Mango enthusiasts jokingly describe mass-produced supermarket varieties as tasting closer to sweet potatoes: uniformly sweet and fleshy, but lacking layered aroma and sensory depth.</p>.<p>The comparison sounds playful, but it points to a deeper truth: industrial standardisation reduces ecological complexity.</p>.<p>What global consumers are really paying for is biological richness – unusually rich aromatic profiles driven by volatile organic compounds, terpenes, carotenoids, antioxidants, and polyphenols that shape flavour, texture, aftertaste, and even emotional memory. Emerging nutritional research increasingly suggests that traditional fruit diversity matters not just for taste, but for metabolic and neurological health. Flavour itself may be a form of biological intelligence.</p>.<p>Which is why Bengaluru’s surrounding mango belts – from Kolar in Karnataka to Chittoor in Andhra Pradesh – matter far beyond local agriculture. And yet those systems are increasingly fragile.</p>.Amid West Asia turmoil, Karnataka turns to US, UK mango markets.<p>Mango farmers across Chittoor and Kolar are facing a severe crisis following poor flowering cycles, erratic weather, and climate disruptions that have sharply reduced yields. Thousands of small and marginal growers are struggling to recover even their basic input costs. Some are uprooting orchards altogether.</p>.<p>The paradox is striking. Global demand for premium Indian mangoes has never been stronger, with consumers abroad willing to pay extraordinary prices for Alphonso, Rasalu, or Sindhura. Yet, many Indian farmers remain trapped by weak price realisation, export bottlenecks, pesticide compliance issues, and post-harvest losses. The mango pulp industry in Chittoor – one of the world’s largest processing clusters – faces additional strain from West Asia conflict disruptions, rising freight costs, and market uncertainty. This is not a demand crisis. It is a systems and logistics crisis.</p>.<p>A national strategy</p>.<p>The only thing standing between a premium global consumer and a struggling Indian mango farmer is often infrastructure, preservation technology, processing capacity, traceability, and policy coordination. Agriculture today is no longer merely about cultivation; it involves supply chains, compliance systems, and global connectivity.</p>.<p>India urgently needs a National Mango Board that treats mango not as another horticulture crop, but as a strategic ecological and cultural asset – integrating farmer education, export infrastructure, pesticide traceability, biodiversity preservation, cold-chain logistics, and scientific research into one coherent national framework. The economics are compelling: strategic investments in preservation and export infrastructure could unlock billions in additional export earnings while directly improving farmer incomes. Compared with large industrial projects, the capital required is relatively modest.</p>.<p>The Bengaluru airport, already surrounded by major mango-growing belts and deeply connected to global technology ecosystems, could emerge as a natural logistics and export hub – a global gateway for India’s premium mango economy.</p>.<p>Americans are fighting over Indian mangoes while Indian farmers are increasingly abandoning mango cultivation under climate stress, rising costs, and policy neglect.</p>.<p>India now faces a civilisational question: will it preserve one of the world’s richest fruit cultures through science, sustainability, and farmer prosperity – or allow it to be slowly standardised into mediocrity?</p>.<p>Because once complexity disappears from ecosystems, it rarely returns to the plate.</p>.<p>(The writer is a Gates Cambridge Scholar, Helmholtz Research Fellow, and the Founder of Nanoved Research Foundation)</p>.<p><em>Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH.</em></p>