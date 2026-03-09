<p>Over the past decade, India has witnessed one of the world’s largest expansions in financial inclusion. Millions of women have opened bank accounts, gained access to digital payment systems, and begun receiving government transfers directly into their accounts. These changes have significantly strengthened women’s financial visibility and participation within the economy. In many households today, women play a far greater role in managing day-to-day finances than they did a decade ago.</p>.<p>This transformation has been widely celebrated as a milestone in India’s development journey. Financial inclusion has expanded economic participation and reduced the distance between citizens and the formal financial system. However, inclusion alone does not automatically translate into economic empowerment or long-term financial security.</p>.<p>Despite this progress, an important challenge remains. The recently released Women’s Financial Prosperity Index reveals that access to financial services has not translated into comparable gains in women’s wealth creation. India’s score on the index — around 28 out of 100 — highlights a significant gap between financial inclusion and financial prosperity. Opening bank accounts is only the first step. Real empowerment requires economic agency — the ability to invest, accumulate assets, and build long-term financial security.</p>.Women entrepreneurs to drive economic empowerment in Andhra: CM Naidu.<p>India’s achievements in financial inclusion are nevertheless substantial. According to the Global Findex database, a large majority of Indian women now have bank accounts, reflecting dramatic progress over the past decade. Initiatives promoting digital payments and expanding self-help groups have further strengthened women’s engagement with formal financial systems. Direct benefit transfers have also ensured that welfare payments increasingly reach women directly, improving transparency and financial participation.</p>.<p>However, financial inclusion does not automatically lead to wealth creation. One of the most striking indicators of the prosperity gap is women’s limited participation in financial investments. Only a small proportion of women invest in market-linked financial instruments such as equities, mutual funds, or pension portfolios. Estimates suggest that fewer than 10% of women participate in such investments, compared with over 20% of men. </p>.<p>Many women continue to rely on traditional forms of saving, such as bank deposits, gold, or informal savings arrangements. These options offer safety and liquidity but generally generate lower returns than diversified financial investments. As a result, the powerful compounding benefits of long-term investments remain underutilised.</p>.<p>The economic implications of this disparity are considerable. Studies suggest that if women participated in wealth creation at levels comparable to men, India could unlock nearly Rs 40 lakh crore in economic value. In an economy aspiring to sustain high growth and strengthen global competitiveness, such untapped potential represents a major opportunity. Expanding women’s role in wealth creation would therefore not only advance gender equality but also strengthen the country’s long-term economic resilience.</p>.<p>Several structural factors contribute to this gap. Women’s labour force participation remains lower than that of men and below levels observed in many other large economies. Limited access to stable employment reduces women’s ability to generate independent income and restricts their capacity to save and invest.</p>.<p>Even when women earn income, financial decision-making within households often limits their control over long-term investments. Women’s earnings frequently support essential household expenditures such as food, education, and healthcare. These contributions strengthen family welfare but leave a limited scope for personal asset accumulation.</p>.<p>Asset ownership also remains highly unequal. Men across many parts of India disproportionately own property, land, and business assets. Limited ownership reduces women’s access to credit and financial leverage. </p>.<p>Financial literacy represents another important barrier. The rapid expansion of digital finance, fintech platforms, and investment products has transformed the financial landscape. However, many women remain unfamiliar with investment strategies, portfolio diversification, and retirement planning. Limited financial knowledge often reinforces cautious saving behaviour and discourages participation in capital markets.</p>.<p>Addressing these challenges requires a shift in policy priorities. Financial education must become a central component of empowerment strategies. Women need greater exposure to investment literacy, risk management, and long-term financial planning through community networks, self-help groups, and digital learning platforms. At the same time, policies that strengthen women’s employment opportunities, property ownership, and access to credit can play a crucial role in creating pathways to sustainable wealth.</p>.<p>India’s aspiration to become a developed nation by 2047 depends not only on economic growth but also on inclusive prosperity. When women move from financial inclusion to financial prosperity, the benefits extend across households, markets, and the broader economy. </p>.<p>A developed India cannot be built if half its population remains only financially included but not financially empowered. Women’s wealth creation will ultimately shape the strength and sustainability of India’s growth story.</p>.<p><em>(The writer is Associate Professor of Economics and Director, Centre for Economics, Law and Public Policy at National Law University, Jodhpur)</em></p><p>(Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH.)</p>