Unmasking Uncle Santa

A palpable hush fell over the gathering as the mysteriously smirking secretary of the club announced that no one had correctly identified Santa Claus. Disappointment was stamped large on the children’s faces. Then, quite unexpectedly, a spirited young boy impulsively ran up to Santa and yanked his mask off – to reveal the face of a middle-aged lady, the headmistress of the local primary school where most of the kids studied! There was applause all round albeit laced with incredulity as children gaped open-mouthed in disbelief.