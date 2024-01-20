Unseen acts of humanity

As I stood there watching him walk away with ease, using his stick like an electronic sensor, my mind raced back nearly 40 years to when, as a SAIL executive on official tour, I stayed at the company guest house in Kolkata. As I was returning in the evening after the day’s work, I noticed the watchman of the guest house imploring every passer-by to fill out a certain urgent message in Bengali in the money order form he was sending to his ailing mother in Kharagpur.