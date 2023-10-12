Unseen alliances of opposites

My father, a retired Air Force officer, all of 93, is a worried man. To him, the rise of the right-wing in India is disastrous. However, he sees a beacon of hope—India’s women. He believes the freedom Indian women enjoy and aspire to will cause them to eventually stand up to the sectarianism of the Hindu Right, which demands women behave a certain way. However, some of the vilest bigoted vitriol comes from educated, erudite women Hindutva adherents. Like their male counterparts, they believe they are protecting and preserving their country and Hindu culture. To them, their intolerance is delivering comeuppance to those standing up to their idea of India. Importantly, they don’t believe they will become victims of other Hindutva adherents.