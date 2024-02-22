Unusual visitors from Sri Lanka

Considering this historical context, the present JVP delegation appears to be a U-turn in its stance towards India. The JVP has come a long way from its communist and anti-Indian rhetoric and is now positioning itself as an alternative political force. If JVP were to form a government in Sri Lanka in the future, India cannot be ignored. JVP leader Dissanayake himself admitted: “We do know that India, who is our closest neighbour, has become a major political and economic centre. So, when we take economic and political decisions, we will always care about how they will impact India.” On its part, India has also been reaching out to the political actors of all shades—minority, majority, hardline, and moderate—in Sri Lanka. This is a good move, as ignoring one actor over the other is politically imprudent.