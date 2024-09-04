Urban ageing and public policies

India is ageing and urbanising rapidly. Demographic and socio-economic factors are restructuring the population across time, space, and place. By 2036, urban India is expected to house 40 per cent of the population, and by 2050, the older adult population will likely double to around 20 per cent.

The 2011 Census recorded 71 million older women and 67 million older men, with projections showing that by 2050, the number of older women will exceed older men by 18.4 million.

Women tend to outlive their husbands either due to increased longevity or the age gap between spouses. While men often benefit from spousal support into old age, wives and widows frequently have to fend for themselves, rely on filial support, work well into old age, or depend on government support.

Unfortunately, women’s longer lives are often spent in poor health, with age-related disabilities, caregiving burdens, illiteracy, poverty, increased financial dependency, social marginalisation, and exposure to elder abuse and gender discrimination.