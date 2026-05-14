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Urban chaos: Too many captains, no clear command

Urban chaos: Too many captains, no clear command

As multiple agencies govern India’s cities in silos, planning and accountability become the casualty.
Srikara Prasad
Last Updated : 13 May 2026, 20:20 IST
Last Updated : 13 May 2026, 20:20 IST
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