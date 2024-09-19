Urban decay and spread of superbugs

The second high-level meeting on antimicrobial resistance (AMR) will take place in New York on September 26 under the aegis of the United Nations General Assembly, aiming to secure financial and programmatic commitments from member States.

AMR has emerged as one of the most pressing threats to public health in the 21st century, with significant economic and social impacts that extend beyond individual health. If no further action is taken, AMR is projected to claim more than 39 million lives globally between now and 2050, according to a landmark study by the Global Research on Antimicrobial Resistance (GRAM) Project published this week.