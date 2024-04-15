Urban mobility and road safety must focus on people, not vehicles

Road accidents are on the rise in India. Though deaths from road accidents globally are down by five per cent, the numbers are up in India. What makes this problematic is that India already has high numbers.

As per the National Crimes Record Bureau (NCRB) report, among the significant causes of accidental deaths in India — road, railway, and railway crossing accidents are the most important. Road accidents account for 97.3 per cent of the total accidents. A total of 68,236 road accidents were reported in 53 cities of India in 2022, in which 17,680 persons lost lives. A further analysis shows that most accidents occur near residential areas (29.1 per cent), industrial areas (10 per cent), and schools, with the city of Delhi reporting 50per cent. Pedestrians, two-wheelers, and cyclists show a higher risk and close to 40per cent of road accident deaths in metros are of pedestrians.

Globally, around 53 per cent of all road traffic fatalities are of vulnerable road users — pedestrians (23 per cent), those riding two-wheelers or three-wheelers (21 per cent), cyclists (6 per cent), followed by micro-mobility users including e-scooters. According to the Global Status Report on Road Safety by the World Health Organization, 2023, nine in 10 deaths occurred in low and middle-income countries, and fatalities in these countries are disproportionately higher when set against the number of vehicles and roads they have.