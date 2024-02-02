Urban treks

My personal connection with walking spans decades. Although I was honoured as a senior citizen by the government a decade ago, my enthusiasm for walking has not diminished. In the early 1960s, we had fantastic stretches to walk within the city. Walking through Krishna Rao Park in Basavanagudi, especially on Saturdays, from National High School to back home at Jayanagar was a routine affair. Sometimes I feasted on Vidyarthi Bhavan masala dosa with one of my father’s colleagues, Srinivasa Rao, in the Basavanagudi Co-operative Society. The walks continued in the evenings with my peers to Mango Garden at Jayanagar 7th Block, which is now given away to JSS Educational Institution. Of course, a walk to Ragigudda in Jayanagar 9th block was a cherished route on many evenings. Back then, Hanuman had not landed on Ragigudda. We used to climb the rock, and like us, many other groups also climbed the rock. In fact, I think all our walking gave a strong, flat base to Lord Hanuman. He landed up there in the early 1970s and is blessing us even today.