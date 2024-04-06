US’ changing attitude towards Narendra Modi

The Democrats already stand in danger of losing the overwhelming support of American-Muslim votes in the 2024 presidential election. Exit polls from 2016 showed that 69 per cent of American Muslims had voted for Biden with 17 per cent opting for Trump. This time around, such is the anger of American Muslims and Arabs against Biden that White House had to cancel the Iftar it had planned for them. Many refused to attend because “it would be completely unacceptable for us to break bread with the very same White House that is enabling the Israeli government to starve and slaughter the Palestinian people in Gaza.” Facilitating Modi’s advent for a third term will only make matters worse for Biden’s re-election as the BJP government is widely perceived to be following anti-minority policies.