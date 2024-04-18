US-India: Joining hands to preserve heritage

The United States and India will continue forward on this journey of preservation and celebration, forging new partnerships to safeguard the most precious parts of our heritage. We will remain ever mindful of the human stories behind every monument and artefact, and of the traditions that give them coherence. On this World Heritage Day, we will reconfirm our resolve to defend the full tapestry of human heritage in all its multicoloured splendour, working strand by strand and thread by thread.

In doing this, we will ensure that our heritage is not simply a relic of the past, but a key to a brighter future.