US politics and the next 10 months of Biden's presidency

For nearly two months now, the Indian embassy in the United States has been without an Ambassador. Although leaders of both countries publicly underscore the primacy of their bilateral relations, the US embassy in India was without an Ambassador for almost two-and-a-half years after Joe Biden became President.

Prior to now, the only time since Independence when the Indian mission in Washington was without a confirmed head was in the general chaos during the first Janata government after the Emergency. Nani Palkhivala resigned as Ambassador when the Morarji Desai government fell in 1979 and it wasn’t until the following year that the next Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi, could send K R Narayanan to fill that slot. Even when pre-Independence envoy Asaf Ali was hastily pulled out from Washington to become Governor of Orissa in June 1948, the first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, rushed Benegal Rama Rau, then Ambassador in Tokyo, to take charge of the US affairs until Vijaya Lakshmi Pandit could present her credentials to the White House the following year.