US rates cast a long shadow on Indian outsourcing

By Andy Mukherjee,

With US inflation surprisingly picking up speed again, the cheerless outlook for outsourcing jobs in India may turn even gloomier.

An uptick in white-collar youth unemployment may not affect Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s prospects in the upcoming elections — the glitzy temple inauguration gala he has planned for January 22 may be enough to keep his core Hindu voters electrified. Still, if the downturn in large American deals extends to next year, lackluster mass consumption in the world’s most-populous nation may start to weigh on an exuberant stock market that’s betting big on a third term for Modi.

Infosys Ltd.’s latest results, announced shortly before the release of the US consumer price index on Thursday, reflect the challenge. Revenue from North America fell nearly 5 per cent from a year earlier in three months to December, while Europe grew by the same amount. Overall, India’s second-biggest software exporter saw a 1 per cent slide in sales. Financial-services, technology and telecom clients led the decline.

Throw in the revised guidance of 1.5 per cent to 2 per cent revenue expansion in the fiscal year that will end in March, and it appears quite likely that the current quarter may show a decline over the previous three months.