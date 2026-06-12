US retreat spurs a Quad regrouping

<p>On May 26, the Quad Foreign Ministers met in New Delhi for the first time this year, following the Trump-Xi meeting, which generated a lot of interest. However, the meeting’s outcome led to a spike in stress, particularly over its watered-down agenda. The foremost issue that emerged was the United States' ambiguity regarding the Quad leaders’ meeting, a signal from Washington of its disinterest in keeping the group running with as much rigour as the previous administration. This shift in the US foreign policy posture brings back memories of 2007, when Australia was seen as uninvested in the bloc.</p>.<p>However, despite the US's perceived downgrading of the Quad, optimism in the region endures, as other Quad members rise to the occasion, ensuring that the values and norms of a free and open Indo-Pacific that undergird the group’s existence continue to be upheld, including reinforcing the ASEAN centrality principle. Amid growing uncertainty and given the US’s role in the region, Japan, India, and Australia are filling the vacuum. They are working with like-minded partners to ensure a multipolar Asia, in which small and middle powers can exercise agency to shape their future.</p>.<p>Among the three Quad players, Japan is leading from the front. Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, in particular, has shown intent to assuage Southeast Asia’s concerns. Japan has strategically chosen Vietnam to outline its free and open Indo-Pacific vision, reiterating its support for ASEAN centrality and deepening its developmental partnership with regional allies. Japan emphasises three specific areas: building economic infrastructure, co-creating economic growth, and enhancing regional peace and security, each of which resonates deeply with countries in the region. With South Korea, Takaichi continues to invest political capital, deepening the partnership through shuttle diplomacy, which is critical for deterring North Korea.</p>.Hoping for Quad leaders meeting this year on sidelines of global meet: Rubio.<p>Similarly, with Taiwan, too, Japan has put its weight behind Taipei, as the US rethinks its commitment. Regarding maritime security, a critical pillar of the Quad, Tokyo has strengthened its partnership with the Philippines, elevating it to a comprehensive strategic partnership. Through its OSA policy, Tokyo also supports the defence modernisation of regional countries, including small island-states in the Indian Ocean and the Pacific. Japan’s liberalisation of its defence export policy, including the sale of UNICORN radar systems to India and Mogami-class frigates to Australia, is symbolic of its strategic commitment to regional security.</p>.<p>India is engaging with the larger Indo-Pacific region, driven by its Act East and MAHASAGAR policies, keeping ASEAN central to its regional strategy. In Southeast Asia, New Delhi is deepening its defence and security partnerships with middle powers such as the Philippines, Singapore, Indonesia, and Vietnam, as well as with countries such as Cambodia and Laos that have been peripheral to India’s regional strategy. Through this, India is enhancing their military capabilities and capacities, be it by exporting coastal defence systems or by helping regional defence forces by extending MRO facilities, as in the case of Malaysia and Vietnam. To safeguard the Indian Ocean region, New Delhi is investing in upgrading the Colombo Security Conclave to be the centrepiece of its regional security architecture.</p>.<p>Australia has also acted steadily, strengthening the regional security architecture. Canberra has elevated its defence ties with Indonesia and Papua New Guinea by signing the Treaty on Common Security and the Mutual Defence Treaty, respectively. With Pacific island-states like Solomon Islands and Vanuatu, Australia is matching deals with China, keeping up the competition. In Southeast Asia, it has doubled down on its ties with the Philippines, Cambodia, and Vietnam. Through these moves, Australia is showcasing its jurisdiction over Oceania, where China is expanding its influence.</p>.<p><strong>An assertion of regional roles</strong></p>.<p>Many of these developments undertaken by Japan, India, and Australia have taken place in the last year, signalling their strategic intent and commitment to regional maritime security. At a time when the US is finding salience in the hub-and-spoke model, its Quad partners continue to back the lattice-work framework model. The US’s limited role has forced Quad members to assume greater diplomatic, economic, and military responsibilities to a varying degree, without the US’s full support. Their efforts are also an expression of Japan, India, and Australia standing much stronger, individually and collectively, than in 2007 and 2017, the respective years of the Quad’s death and its reincarnation.</p>.<p>Their efforts complement Quad’s initiatives, reinforcing the importance of a rules-based international order in the Indo-Pacific. Fast modernisation and upgrading of their militaries for future warfare, expanding their industrial capacity, and preparing for new forms of undersea and drone warfare highlight the sense of urgency among the three players. Japanese drone firms have partnered with Indian companies to build defence autonomy drones. Similarly, India and Australia are working closely on projects to improve undersea domain awareness. While Quad members' collaborative efforts fall short of what’s possible with US support, they still go a long way towards maintaining the balance of power in the region.</p>.<p>The Quad’s strategic importance to the US has declined, but its members’ efforts to uphold the bloc’s principles give greater confidence to regional stakeholders, countries, and institutions that remain concerned about Asia moving towards bipolarity. However, another message behind this cooperation is to the great regional powers – the US and China – that the members are no mere pawns in Indo-Pacific politics but significant players in their own right.</p>.<p><em>(The writer is a junior fellow, Indo-Pacific, at the Strategic Studies Programme at Observer Research Foundation)</em></p><p>(Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH.)</p>