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US retreat spurs a Quad regrouping

US retreat spurs a Quad regrouping

Wavering American commitment to the bloc is pushing India, Japan, and Australia to step up Indo-Pacific leadership
Abhishek Sharma
Last Updated : 11 June 2026, 19:45 IST
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