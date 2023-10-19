Use AI to combat climate change

One major way to increase the adaptive capacity of individuals, communities and infrastructure is by managing exposure and vulnerability. AI has found its role in building sustainable and resilient cities which aligns directly with sustainable development goal 11 (SDG 11). Using AI to manage ecosystem restoration and adapt to changing climate can reduce ecosystem pollution and implement effective conservation measures. To improve urban land use and planning, technological tools like remote sensing and geographic information systems can assist the decision makers in making well targeted policies. When we talk about adapting to climate change, it is important to look at how new homes are being built that are resilient in the face of heatwaves, extreme rainfall, and cyclonic events. AI is used to increase the efficiency of heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems and to incorporate renewable energy systems. AI in buildings also assists in analyzing building data and reducing energy consumption.