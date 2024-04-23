Using japamala for prayer

In Angira Smriti it is said: Just as no religious ceremony is complete without the kusha grass, and no charity is complete unless one gives with one’s hand, praying without a rosary has no count and will not bring results. According to the Yogachudamani Upanishad, 108 is the 100th part of the number of breaths we take in our waking 12 hours and 1000th of the degrees of movement of the Earth, around the Sun in one year. According to astrology, 108 is auspicious because it is 12 zodiac segments multiplied by 9 – the number of planets of the Nava Graha, representing our universe. One reason given by Hindu sages is that each of the located 27 constellations has 4 steps so 27 × 4 = 108.