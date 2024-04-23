Using japamala for prayer

Shivapurana’s Panchakshar Mantra, shloka 28, says that when using a rosary, if one uses the thumb, salvation is achieved. Used along with thumb, the forefinger helps conquer foes, the middle finger ensures attaining prosperity and the ring finger brings peace. In shloka 65-66 of the Srimaddevibhagwata, punya of Ashwamedha yagna is accrued when one adorns the 108 beaded rudraksh around the neck; we find a place in heaven and it benefits 21 generations. Also, spiritual growth is attained, blood pressure is maintained and flow of bile in the body is balanced. By using the japamala while praying, we benefit tenfold!