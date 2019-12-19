Using Section 144 to stifle peaceful protests wrong

As protests against the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, continue to gain momentum, the government has resorted to the coercive step of imposing Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) in different cities across India. In Bengaluru, Section 144 has been imposed from December 19 to December 21.

Section 144 prohibits gatherings of more than four people. The step, taken in anticipation of protests, dharnas and marches planned by various students groups and organisations, sends a very wrong signal. There seems to be an effort to use the law to stifle dissent.

History is replete with examples where governments have used the instrument of law to take on dissenters. The government uses draconian laws such as sedition provisions of the penal code, the criminal defamation law, and laws dealing with hate speech to silence dissent. These laws are vaguely worded, overly broad, and prone to misuse, and have been repeatedly used for political purposes against critics at the national and state levels.

The use of Section 144 is the latest weapon in this armory, but it is hardly a new law having first been used during the colonial era against Indians.

Refashioning an old weapon

Let’s look at the Act itself before we come to its use in the present situation. The purpose of Section 144 is to issue an order absolute at once in urgent cases of nuisance or apprehended danger. The gist of action under Section 144 is the urgency of the situation; its efficacy is the likelihood of being able to prevent some harmful occurrences.

In Radhe Das vs Jairam Mahto, the Supreme Court held that Section 144 can only be invoked in order to prevent disturbance of public tranquility or a riot or an affray. Further in cases of Manzur Hasan vs Muhammad Zaman and Shaik Piru Bux vs Kalandi Pati, it was stressed that the Section must only be imposed keeping in mind the urgency of the situation and the power is to be used for maintaining public peace and tranquility. If there is neither an urgency calling for the application of a speedy remedy nor apprehension of danger to human life, health or safety, etc., the Magistrate cannot issue an order under this Section.

Further, as it is possible to act absolutely and even ex parte under this law, it is obvious that the emergency must be sudden and the consequences sufficiently grave. Also, any restriction cannot be opposed to cardinal principles of the right to life, liberty and freedom. Article 19(a) and 19(b) of the Constitution of India clearly grants the right to freedom of speech and expression and right to assemble peaceably without arms. However, we have seen lately that when authorities sense opinion building up against them they take refuge behind Section 144.

This law is a legacy of British rule. Colonial rulers introduced the rule in 1861, a few years after the first war of Independence to keep rebels in check. No more than five persons could assemble on Indian streets. Now after 150 years of its formulation and more than 60 years of India becoming free, we are still being treated as rabble-rousers, up against our own country.

Today, the right to protest peacefully for a just cause is equated with conspiracy to destabilise the government. Authorities decide to suppress public movements instead of initiating a dialogue with protesters. In such a scenario, nobody can help but mourn the death of democracy.

In the present case, the line differentiating peaceful protest and disturbance of public tranquility has been overlooked by officials imposing Section 144. Students of different universities are peacefully protesting and registering their dissent against CAA. The imposition of Section 144 in such a scenario is extremely arbitrary. In a recent judgement in Mazdoor Kisan Shakti Sangathan vs Union of India and Anr., the Supreme Court held that it [the order to impose Section 144] was not unconstitutional but the apex court recognised the right to protest and asked the government and police to frame guidelines.

In our country, which cherishes the freedom struggle against colonialism and tenacious revolutionary spirit of freedom fighters, the attempt to suppress the protests and dissent hits at those very basic ideals. A democracy without dissenters is impossible.

(Bhaskar Kumar is a student of the National Law School of India University, Bengaluru)

