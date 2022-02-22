Uttar Pradesh polls: Importance of the third phase

The conclusion of the third phase of polling in the seven-phased Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, with the fate of 172 of the 403 seats now sealed in the electronic voting machines, or EVMs, could set the trend for the eventual verdict of the elections.

Three possibilities are being discussed. First, Yogi Adityanath returns as the chief minister. Second, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) forms the government again but minus Adityanath. However, a third possibility is increasingly discussed in light of the perceived voting patterns in the first three phases: a yearning for change. The UP electorate has not returned an incumbent for several elections now.

The high voter turnout in the 59 constituencies that went to poll across 16 districts in the third phase on Sunday hinted at this urge for change. Reports from the ground indicated a sizeable shift of the non-Yadav OBC vote from the BJP to the Samajwadi Party (SP). Since 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has won over this chunk of the OBCs to the BJP, and a shift away, if true, would be bad news for the ruling party.

Also read | UP polls: Emerging clarities after phase three

Is it any wonder then that SP chief Akhilesh Yadav's skilful stitching of alliances with smaller OBC-based political outfits, whose leaders crossed over from the BJP to his party, started giving the BJP sleepless nights. These included Swami Prasad Maurya, Dara Singh Chauhan, and Dharam Singh Saini. The three held prominent positions in the Adityanath Cabinet. Besides, nearly a dozen ruling party MLAs, too, switched loyalties, jolting the ruling dispensation.

The BJP leadership moved heaven and earth to create an impression that all those leaders who crossed over to the SP did not have any significant following of their respective castes. Thus, their shift would make little difference to the BJP, so it argued. Ironically, this argument came in sharp contrast to what the same BJP leadership had claimed when some of these very leaders had crossed sides from the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) to the BJP in 2017. "These BSP leaders have brought with them their huge support of the respective castes they represent," several BJP leaders had vociferously claimed then.

The BJP supporters who agree the party could suffer a loss on account of a shift of the non-Yadav OBC vote believe that such reverses will be offset by the gains coming to the ruling party, and its allies, from the votes of the "labharthi" class, the beneficiaries of the social welfare schemes. This so-called new "vote bank" comprises the poor who continue to receive free rations as also direct transfer of money even after the fading of the Covid crisis.

Interestingly, the free ration scheme was extended beyond its original scheduled conclusion in November 2021. It will remain in force until March 2022, which coincides with the current election. Initially introduced in the first Covid-19 relief package from April 2020 onwards, the scheme was extended thrice but was scheduled to end in November 2021. However, it was extended for four months, coinciding with the conclusion of the UP assembly election even as it entailed an estimated subsidy of Rs 53,345 crore and 163 lakh tonnes of foodgrain.

That now appears to be coming in handy for the BJP to claim it has done much for the "well being" of the poor. The BJP expects these beneficiaries to vote for it in significant numbers, which sitting BJP MLA Sarita Bhadauria amply demonstrated in a recent public meeting. In a much-circulated video, she is seen reprimanding people in Etawah for not pledging their vote to the ruling party "even after swallowing away rations including salt and oil".

Despite claiming support of this 'beneficiary' class, BJP insiders were hesitant to project anything more than 50 per cent of the 49 seats it had won in 2017 in this third phase. With more than half the seats located in the so-called Yadav heartland, the return of the bonhomie within the otherwise divided Mulayam Singh Yadav clan was terrible news for the BJP in this region.

The factors mentioned above give us a sense of the apparent desperation among the top leadership of the BJP. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech in the poll rally on Sunday in Hardoi, while the third phase polling was on, betrayed this when he sought to target the SP by highlighting how bicycles were used for carrying out bomb blasts in Ahmedabad. UP Chief Minister Adityanath has begun to label SP as "saviours of terrorists". Union Home Minister Amit Shah continues to train his guns on Akhilesh Yadav as an embodiment of "parivarvaad" (dynasty), which the SP chief has avoided in the ticket distribution for the ongoing Assembly polls.

Since most analysts have predicted a sharp fall in the BJP's fortunes in the first two rounds, and as much in the third phase, it was unlikely the party would be in a position to score more than 50 per cent of what it had done in 2017 when it won 140 of the 172 seats that have polled until now. Going by the past data, the voting trend of the initial phases generally has a cascading effect on future phases of the polling. If that were to happen again, it could be anybody's guess which way the wind is blowing in UP.

(Sharat Pradhan is a journalist and an author based in Lucknow)

Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH.

Check out DH's latest videos