Vaccinate against cervical cancer

The introduction of CERVAVAC, India’s first domestic vaccine against cervical cancer, on September 1, 2022, marked a significant milestone in India’s battle for women’s reproductive health. Recognising its critical role, HPV vaccination is now being piloted in select Indian states, paving the way for broader access and protection across the nation. The National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation recommended in June 2022 that the vaccine be included in the government’s universal immunisation programme, initiating with a one-time catch-up shot for adolescent girls aged nine to 14, followed by routine vaccination starting at age nine. In her inaugural Rajya Sabha address, Sudha Murthy emphasised the vaccine’s importance for young girls in India, reviving the focus on the issue. Studies have shown that even a single dose can provide robust immunity, although two or three doses offer enhanced protection. Administering the HPV vaccine to girls before they become sexually active can prevent up to 90% of cervical cancer cases, offering protection against other HPV-related diseases. This is particularly crucial in the face of challenges such as women being victims of sexual crimes, marital rapes, and intimate partner sexual abuse, ensuring significant benefits in preventing sexually transmitted diseases, and the profound physical and mental trauma experienced from preventable illnesses.