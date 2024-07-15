Vaccinate against cervical cancer

Strong reproductive health is essential for societal advancement because it connects individual well-being with social growth. However, cervical cancer remains a significant health challenge for the reproductive health of Indian women, being the second leading cause of cancer among women in the country and the fourth most common cancer among women worldwide. The impact of the disease extends beyond health, imposing a heavy economic burden. With over 130,000 women diagnosed annually and 77,000 deaths, India shoulders nearly a quarter of the global cervical cancer burden. This alarming statistic highlights a profound socio-economic injustice, disproportionately affecting women from lower socio-economic backgrounds.
The economic implications of cervical cancer are considerable. The illness often strikes women in their prime, leading to a loss of productivity and income and plunging families into financial hardship due to treatment costs. Reproductive health is crucial for breaking the cycles of poverty, as healthy women are more capable of working, earning, and providing for their families. Therefore, the prevention and control of cervical cancer have far-reaching economic and social benefits.
Efforts to combat cervical cancer are already in place worldwide. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), several nations are diligently working towards eradicating cervical cancer globally. Australia aims to eliminate cervical cancer within the next decade, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo is actively advocating for the cause. These initiatives align with India’s commitment to the UN Sustainable Development Goals, particularly those related to promoting good health, gender equality, and reducing disparities. By advocating for widespread Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) vaccination, we can ensure a healthier future for women and, consequently, for the nation.
The introduction of CERVAVAC, India’s first domestic vaccine against cervical cancer, on September 1, 2022, marked a significant milestone in India’s battle for women’s reproductive health. Recognising its critical role, HPV vaccination is now being piloted in select Indian states, paving the way for broader access and protection across the nation. The National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation recommended in June 2022 that the vaccine be included in the government’s universal immunisation programme, initiating with a one-time catch-up shot for adolescent girls aged nine to 14, followed by routine vaccination starting at age nine. In her inaugural Rajya Sabha address, Sudha Murthy emphasised the vaccine’s importance for young girls in India, reviving the focus on the issue. Studies have shown that even a single dose can provide robust immunity, although two or three doses offer enhanced protection. Administering the HPV vaccine to girls before they become sexually active can prevent up to 90% of cervical cancer cases, offering protection against other HPV-related diseases. This is particularly crucial in the face of challenges such as women being victims of sexual crimes, marital rapes, and intimate partner sexual abuse, ensuring significant benefits in preventing sexually transmitted diseases, and the profound physical and mental trauma experienced from preventable illnesses.
Thoraya Obaid, former executive director of the UN Population Fund, aptly stated, “We cannot confront the massive challenges of poverty, hunger, disease, and environmental destruction unless we address issues of population and reproductive health.” The cervical cancer vaccine symbolises a source of optimism amidst the unpredictable challenges in women’s healthcare, specifically women’s reproductive health, granting defence against the hidden risks of HPV and cervical cancer.
Ensuring reproductive health also means fewer women experiencing mental, emotional, and economic trauma and fewer families devastated by medical expenses, fostering a future where aspirations and societal contributions are not overshadowed by the threat of illness. Every woman deserves to be treated with dignity and respect. Ensuring reproductive healthcare is not just a medical issue, but a human rights issue. It is about respecting women’s autonomy over their bodies and their right to make informed choices about their health. By prioritising reproductive health and integrating comprehensive HPV vaccination into our healthcare strategies, we can move closer to a future free from the fear of cervical cancer and poor reproductive health.
(Roopa Patavardhan is an assistant professor, and Prakhar Borgaonkar is an undergraduate student in the Department of Economics, Christ deemed to be University, Bengaluru)
