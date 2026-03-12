Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion
Vande Mataram and BJP’s dilemma in Christian-majority states

Vande Mataram and BJP’s dilemma in Christian-majority states

Many had already opposed the Centre’s directive in January making it compulsory to sing all six stanzas of Vande Mataram in government events and in educational institutions.
Sumir Karmakar
Last Updated : 11 March 2026, 19:55 IST
Last Updated : 11 March 2026, 19:55 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
India NewsOpinionPanoramaVande Mataram

Follow us on :

Follow Us