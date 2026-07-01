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VB G RAM G | Will panchayats be reduced to implementers?

VB G RAM G | Will panchayats be reduced to implementers?

The challenge for the new framework will be ensuring that panchayats continue to function as institutions of local self-governance rather than being reduced to implementing agencies
Ashish Mathew George
Last Updated : 01 July 2026, 06:03 IST
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