VB G RAM G | Will panchayats be reduced to implementers?

<p>As the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB G RAM G) Act, 2025 <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/amp/story/india%2Fkarnataka-minister-calls-for-9010-centre-state-funding-for-vb-g-ram-g-scheme-4056423">rolls out from July 1</a>, replacing the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act, 2005 (MGNREGA), it signals a policy shift towards efficiency, asset creation, and measuring outcomes with the use of technology.</p><p>The 2025 Act proposes a few directional changes: alignment with national infrastructure priorities under the master plan PM Gati Shakti, which integrates infrastructure planning and projects into a digital mapping platform; aggregation of assets into the Viksit Bharat National Rural Infrastructure Stack and an increase in the administrative expenditure ceiling from <a href="https://www.pib.gov.in/PressReleasePage.aspx?PRID=2207351&reg=48&lang=2">6% to 9%</a>. It also provides for work to be undertaken within four thematic areas along with standardised planning processes and the use of digital tools for co-ordination.</p><p>These shifts raise the important question of how local planning will be accommodated within a framework that places greater emphasis on thematic priorities, convergence, and standardised planning processes.</p><p>One of the achievements of MGNREGA was the decentralised planning through gram panchayats and gram sabhas. It represented one of the most ambitious attempts to operationalise the spirit of the 73rd constitutional amendment by giving local governments a meaningful role in identifying, planning, and supervising development works. Through gram sabha deliberations and panchayat-led implementation, rural communities gained an institutional mechanism to articulate local priorities and participate in shaping their local ecologies. The challenge for the new framework will be ensuring that panchayats continue to function as institutions of local self-governance rather than being reduced to implementing agencies.</p><p><strong>Panchayat-led natural resource governance</strong></p><p>Natural Resource Management (NRM) was intrinsically woven into its foundational principle, with permissible works spanning agriculture and allied works, groundwater recharge, irrigation, soil and water conservation, and other ecological restoration activities. Identified through ward and gram sabha processes informed by local ecological knowledge, these interventions reflect long-standing community practices for managing natural resources.</p><p>Consistently over the years, <a href="https://www.pib.gov.in/PressReleasePage.aspx?PRID=1576612&utm&reg=48&lang=2">nearly 60% of the work under MGNREGA has been related to the NRM</a>, a large share of which focuses on watershed development. Eventually, Schedule I of the 2005 Act was amended to explicitly focus on watershed management works, especially in water-stressed regions, reinforcing the programme’s role in strengthening ecological security while supporting rural livelihoods. <a href="https://nrega.dord.gov.in/">As of January, over 9.84 crore assets have been created under MGNREGA</a>, with the NRM-related works accounting for a substantial proportion of the scheme’s expenditure. These assets and infrastructure incrementally and collectively have contributed to ecosystem restoration and climate-resilient natural resource management across rural India.</p><p>As the 2025 Act seeks to align rural works with broader infrastructure and thematic priorities, preserving space for locally identified NRM interventions will be critical. This needs to be reflected not only in substantive provisions, but also in procedural and process aspects. Without a determined effort to allow for local contextualised problem-solving within the larger national or thematic priorities, there is a risk that standardised planning frameworks may overlook ecological challenges that vary significantly across regions and villages.</p><p><strong>Diversity in rural works</strong></p><p>MGNREGA created a space and opportunity for women and marginalised groups to contribute to village-level works. Close to <a href="https://www.pib.gov.in/PressNoteDetails.aspx?ModuleId=3&NoteId=155090&utm">60% of MGNREGA workers were women</a>, making it one of the largest women-led climate adaptation workforces globally. However, the increasing use of technology has raised concerns about participation. <a href="https://libtech.in/wp-content/uploads/2026/05/Press-release-8May2026.pdf">The 2025-2026 report by NREGA Sangharsh Morcha (NSM)–LibTech</a> found that 45.4% of all registered workers and 9.5% of active workers had not completed their eKYC, alongside a sharp fall in employment indicators, including a 57.7 crore reduction in person-days and a 40.5% decline in households completing 100 days of work. These trends are partly attributable to administrative and technology-driven changes such as mandatory digital verification systems, raising concerns that digitisation, while improving tracking, may also be contributing to exclusion errors and reduced access to guaranteed work.</p><p>The success of the 2025 Act will depend not only on the number of assets created or the efficiency of expenditure, but also on whether it strengthens the capacity of the panchayats to address the diverse local ecological challenges. Few public programmes in India have captured the imagination of decentralisation, from planning to implementation, monitoring and evaluation, as MGNREGA, notwithstanding some of the challenges such as financial leaks.</p><p>The transition to the VB G RAM G framework, therefore, depends on how potentially improved co-ordination and infrastructure planning are balanced with the decentralised planning, local climate resilience, and local participatory processes that characterised MGNREGA.</p><p><em><strong>Pavithra Chandrasekar and Ashish Mathew George are researchers at the BhuSampada Centre, National Institute of Advanced Studies (NIAS), Bengaluru.</strong></em></p>.<p><em>(Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH.)</em></p>