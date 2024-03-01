Victorian puritanism and marital rape

The legitimization of the marital rape exception in the Indian subcontinent has a colonial legacy, initially incorporated into the legal framework with the codification of the Indian Penal Code, 1860. This exception reflects the notions of biblical morality and Victorian puritanism that enjoyed societal acceptance and regal patronage. In the Victorian era, women were viewed akin to property like cattle, crops, or land, considered to be an ‘estate’ of the father prior to marriage and of the husband after the marriage. Women were deprived of individual liberty and freedom of choice. This perspective is rooted in the doctrine of coverture as propounded by Matthew Hale, which enunciates that upon marriage, the identity of the wife has merged with that of the husband. This understanding of marriage clashes with modern constitutional jurisprudence, which provides for marriage as a union of two equal partners with a certain level of individual autonomy. Further, the Supreme Court in XYZ vs State of Gujarat held that the right of a woman to have complete authority over her own reproductive choices is a necessary precondition for dignified existence.