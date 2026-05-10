Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion
Vijay and the regrets of Rajinikanth

Vijay and the regrets of Rajinikanth

Across many of his hits, Vijay dished out an updated avatar of Rajinikanth, who had, in turn, extended and updated the MGR persona.
Rahul Jayaram
Last Updated : 09 May 2026, 20:29 IST
Last Updated : 09 May 2026, 20:29 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
OpinionPrism

Follow us on :

Follow Us