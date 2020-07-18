Vikas Dubey as hero

It’s easy to see him as a monster who got his comeuppance. But the “encountered” outlaw Vikas Dubey is the bellwether of a form of progress for the rural poor in the reptilian world of Uttar Pradesh (UP). He proves that UP – a monstrosity holding 80 seats in the Lok Sabha – has been in an eternal state of suspended animation. Its villages along the sacred-but-filthy Ganga exhibit every conceivable human atrocity. Religious and cultural centres like Varanasi are literal drains. The politician-gangster-police-godman coils its ethos like a python. It’s cinematic that Dubey spent his last hours near the Mahakal Temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh. Like the faithful, he did his karma, may have gone to heaven, rid himself of the cycle of births. If you’re a believer, you’d not want the Almighty to grant him another birth on earth.

Dubey’s life shows that crime pays, and pays beautifully, in UP. According to Home Ministry figures for 2016, it had more gun violence, legal and illegal arms possession than any other state in India, and by some distance. UP culture, despite its syncretism, has a yen for bloodletting. In that sense, UP is a most permissive society. Criminality has validity, as it is UP’s core competence. For those with limited means, it’s one of the few ways to make something of one’s life or just get by.

Still, it must need guts and brains to live by the gun. Vikas Dubey was Bikru’s Gabbar Singh. It was his talent that UP politicians were forced to reckon with, recognise and reward. As per one report, he could swing 10,000 votes in an election. Among mobsters, he was a radical infidel who had a friends-with-benefits thing going with more than one political party. An Enforcement Directorate probe claimed his posse held properties across UP and even Dubai. Going by Indian aspirations, he’s a winner vis-à-vis his state compatriots who live in a society whose growth doesn’t level with its giant size. They say it takes a village to raise a child, and ergo, it took an ecosystem to nurture our man. And, yes, Dubey’s Bikru-Rome wasn’t built in a day.

With each passing week, UP boosts its vile status. It displays an unappeasable desire for injustice, violence, inequality. UP’s majority poor are crushed under feudalism at home. So, they move for jobs to urban India where they are schemed by agents and hobbled in slums. They journey back on pigsty train compartments without protection, say during a pandemic, where they will likely return to more agony at “home”. As they footed it out two months ago, so many said they were bhagwan bharose, or “we would like to die in our own homes”. Home is where you go to die.

Fatalism is UP’s legacy issue. Given what has happened this year, the current UP government has had little choice but to make the right noises in favour of its migrant workers. Though exceptions abound, the UP workers’ situation might not allow them to express their rage against the state and Union governments. Are UP folk comfortable with shabby treatment? They are. Which is why, its power-wielders know they can get away with mayhem.

Though it bleeds the country, the rest of India is inured to UP’s condition. Vested interests everywhere, benefitting from exploiting poor and cheap UP workers, refrain from calling for its division. Indeed, UP’s own different parts have called for its breaking up to no avail: It has more people than any single country in Africa or South America. Obviously, it’s ungovernable. It has been that way from the time of the States Reorganisation Commission. Such facts point to accepting self-inflicted pain.

Vikas Dubey broke through conventional mores. He even won local elections. Democracy bestowed him with legitimacy. We must laud him. For the cops he killed, he may merit the bravery award. One under-probe cop has asked the Supreme Court for protection. What irony. Are we ‘the world’s largest democracy’ or a banana republic in the glaring light of day? Such schizophrenia mustn’t exist anywhere on the planet.

And not least, the Vikas Dubey thriller gave us a rare moment, when nobody in North Indian politics blamed Muslims for it. Yet. Just for that, please applaud.